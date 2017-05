CHARLOTTE – Readers of Corporate Counsel named Fisher Phillips the top labor and employment law firm in the U.S. in the magazine’s 2017 “Best of Corporate Counsel” list.

Voting was conducted via online ballot and limited to professionals in in-house corporate legal and compliance departments.

“This is testimony to our commitment to provide exceptional client service every day for our clients across the nation,” said Roger Quillen, chairman and managing partner of Fisher Phillips.