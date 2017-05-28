Farmers’ market moving to mill building during construction

CHARLOTTE – Construction will soon begin at South End’s Atherton Mill, and Atherton Market will make a temporary move inside the mill building to better accommodate shoppers.

The market celebrates its grand re-opening on June 3.

The majority of market vendors will be open on Saturdays only; however, a few Market favorites will be open throughout the week (Bookout Blooms and Not Just Coffee).

Chef Alyssa will make the move as well, and will be open based on her class schedule.

The Market’s grand re-opening will be a party to kick off the summer, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pastries from Carolina Artisan Bread will start off the morning, and lowcountry boil from Southend Stew will be served beginning at 11 a.m. Enjoy live music throughout the celebration, with Happenstance serving up the beers. Face painting and crafts for kids will be available.