Circle K Speed Street Festivities

The Speed Street event, now entering it’s 23rd year, changed branding this year to become a Circle K sponsored event. The fun and festivities characteristic to this event were unchanged and hundreds visited uptown Memorial Day weekend for the food, games and outdoor concerts. The event went off without a hitch and made for a fun weekend activity for locals as well as out of town visitors who came to the Charlotte area for the Coca Cola 600 race event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, also held Memorial Day weekend.

