Carolina Harbor is no squirt among water parks

CHARLOTTE – Carowinds’ Carolina Harbor Waterpark is one of the top 10 winners of USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Outdoor Waterpark.

Carolina Harbor came in at number four.

Carolina Harbor debuted last spring, doubling the size of the previous water park. It features more than a dozen water adventures, including Blackbeard’s Revenge , the six-story waterslide complex,

“The one-of-a-kind attractions and themed water rides for the young and the young at heart, along with a touch of Carolina hospitality, is what makes our waterpark so unique,” said Pat Jones, vice president and general manager at Carowinds.