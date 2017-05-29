Blood center hosts drives

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas hosts several blood drives in June in the south Charlotte area.

Drives are as follows:

June 8, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. (Crawford Building), 13830 Ballantyne Corporate Place.

June 9, 9 a.m. to noon, Legacy Heights, 11230 Ballantyne Trace Court.

June 14, 9 a.m. to noon, Ballantyne Corporate Park, 15940 Brixham Hill Ave.

June 15, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sonic Automotive, 4401 Colwick Road.

June 18, 1 to 4:30 p.m., The Hill Bar and Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road, Charlotte.

June 18, 2 to 5 p.m., Stonecrest Community Blood Drive, 7825 Rea Road.

June 21, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Sports Connection Ballantyne, 11611 Ardrey Kell Road.

June 22, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., CHS Pineville, 10628 Park Road.

June 24, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., New Beginnings Community Church, 7027 Stillwell Road, Matthews.

Blood donors must weigh at least 120 pounds.

The nonprofit supplies blood to 27 regional hospitals.

Visit www.cbcc.us for details.