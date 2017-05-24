24 Hours Of Booty preview ride with NASCAR driver Aric Almirola

The annual 24 Hours Of Booty cancer awareness and fundraising ride will bring hundreds of cyclists to Myers Park for the 16th year this July 28th. Spencer Lueders, Founder of 24 Foundation, and other foundation members held a preview ride for this years event. Departing from Bicycle Sport on Selwyn Avenue, the group rode along with Richard Petty Motorsports representatives 2.5 miles, including a portion of the Booty Loop route, to Levine Children’s Hospital.

Upon reaching the hospital they met up with NASCAR driver Aric Almirola. Lueders and Almirola were interviewed at the Seacrest Studios facility in the lobby of the children’s hospital. They talked with the host about how cancer and illnesses had affected their lives. The show was streamed live to patients at the Levine Children’s Hospital as well as to children’s hospitals around the country. Leuders, Almirola, and the riders who accompanied them then answered Disney related quiz questions over the air.

After the radio interviews, the group got to meet Bryson, age 5, a patient at Levine Children’s Hospital. Together they drew on iPads and rode bicycles around the lobby, alongside Bryson on his tricycle, before the group cycled back to Bicycle Sport.

