CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Zodiac Dance Club invites people who love to dance to help celebrate its 47th anniversary of continuous dances.

The dinner dance will be held March 24 at the American Legion post 380, located at 4235 West Tyvola Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Get food at 7:30 p.m.

Band will play a variety of dance music from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Admission costs $10. for this dance.

Email mbtaylor38@hotmail.com or call 704-236-0344 for details.