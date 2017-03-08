Upward to Financial Stability hosts training programs

RALEIGH – Upward to Financial Stability, an initiative funded by the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities, will host four Train-The-Trainer programs across North Carolina in March. The National Disability Institute and The Collaborative will lead the sessions, which include a Charlotte event March 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event is designed to provide practitioners, service professionals and self-advocates an understanding of how individuals with disabilities can become more self-sufficient, less dependent on benefits and build better a financial future that promotes choice and greater community participation.

Exact locations will be provided upon registration acceptance.

Register at https://ndiinc.formstack.com/forms/nc_training_2017. Only 25 people will be accepted for each of training session. Email Laurie Schaller at lschaller@ndi-inc.org for details.