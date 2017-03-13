UPS honors drivers for 25 years of safety

CHARLOTTE – Seven UPS drivers from Charlotte are among the 1,575 newly inducted into the delivery company’s Circle of Honor, which recognizes drivers with 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Charlotte drivers are Rodney Currie, David Atkinson, Lawrence Curtis III, Jackie Holmes, Tony Lynch, Aaron Stockton and David Green.

David Herndon and Joel Taleford, of Charlotte, are the state’s senior-most safe drivers, with 43 years of accident-free driving under their belts.

North Carolina boasts 423 active Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 12,094 years of accident-free driving. There are 2,710 total full-time UPS drivers in North Carolina.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Dwayne Meeks, president of UPS South Atlantic District. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”