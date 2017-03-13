Toastmasters Club celebrates 63 years

CHARLOTTE – The Queen City Toastmasters Club will hold a celebration to commemorate its 63 years of creating leaders in business, public service and personal growth.

The club invites the public to a celebration Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. at The Vine United Methodist Church, 2101 Belvedere Ave.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to share our club’s past and present successes to the community and introduce people to the personal growth opportunities Toastmasters provides its members,” President Barbara Trulby said.

Toastmasters uses peer feedback and input to help members become more confident as communicators.

Club member Lovemore Masakadza, a native of Zimbabwe, joined the club to improve his English-speaking skills. Not only did he win the club’s annual humorous speech contest last September, he went on to win the statewide contest.

Additionally, 2015-16 club president Freddie Barbour Jr. received the district’s Helen Yandle Award, given for the district’s outstanding club president of the year.

“We are extremely proud of our club’s history,” Trulby said, “and especially proud of the fact that after more than 60 years, we are continuing to improve people’s communication skills, helping them build their careers and positively contributing to our community as a whole.”