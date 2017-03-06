Support builds for Inclusion Saturday

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte join campaign to support people with disabilities

Josh Walker personifies the value of community leadership and inclusion.

Many people know the Stanly County resident from his volunteer work at the Stanly Community Christian Ministry’s Community Table or through his job at Oakboro Nursery where he tends to plants yearround.

“I love working. Helping people makes my day,” said Walker, who was once very shy and withdrawn.

Like Walker, many people with intellectual and developmental disabilities welcome the opportunity to contribute to their community – by volunteering or working – so long as they’re given the chance to participate.

That is why today, Monarch invites businesses and organizations across North Carolina to join the Support Inclusion Saturday campaign in observance of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

The new, grassroots initiative aims to celebrate stories like Walker’s and the companies that provide inclusion opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

On March 25, residents are encouraged to shop or support brands, organizations and businesses that offer inclusive opportunities, especially inclusive hiring practices, to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Approximately 11 percent of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities are unemployed in the U.S., despite their willingness and ability to work in the community. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics monitors and reports the percentage of working-age people with disabilities in the labor force is about one-third that of persons with no disability.

“Similar to initiatives like Small Business Saturday, the goal of Monarch’s Support Inclusion Saturday is to harness our collective power to foster understanding and dispel myths about developmental disabilities,” said Dr. Peggy Terhune, president and chief executive officer at Monarch. “Going out on March 25 and supporting participating businesses or programs will help raise awareness, generate conversations and ultimately create new volunteer or employment opportunities for people with disabilities.”

At the moment, businesses and organizations in more than 14 North Carolina counties have signed up to be included on the registry for Inclusion Saturday.

Among the list of organizations included on the Inclusion Saturday registry is the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, which were among the first to join the campaign.

The theater will offer a sensory-friendly performance and the museum will host two guided tactile tours on March 25

“Children’s Theatre of Charlotte is committed to making our programs accessible to everyone in our community, including people with special needs. Our Sensory Friendly Performances are an example of that commitment, and we will continue to look at ways to include – and celebrate – diversity of all types as we create and market our productions and classroom experiences,” said Rob Odum, associate director of marketing – audience development and partnerships.

Interested organizations that provide services or support inclusion opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through employment, volunteering or programming, can register at www.InclusionSaturday.org throughout March.