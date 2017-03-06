Speed Street moving to Romare Bearden Park

CHARLOTTE – Executives of the 600 Festival Association unveiled several new changes for the 2017 series of events that support the May races at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Most notably, Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola’s three nights of music will take place in Romare Bearden Park at 300 S. Church St., allowing customers a lawn seat to enjoy the national headliners. A second music stage, the Mello Yello stage, will be located at Tryon and Stonewall streets.

Speed Street also will sport a new look for 2017 with a refreshed logo for the 23rd annual event. The 600 Festival also has rolled out a more user-friendly and informative website for 2017.

Event-goers can enjoy the Movies on the Campus event in conjunction with Jiggy with the Piggy on May 5in Kannapolis; Haulers on Union on May 18 in Concord; the Little 600 on May 23 at GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville; PNC Speed Street 5K on May 25 in Charlotte; and Speed Street on May 25 to 27.