Slow economic growth projected to continue

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina will need to focus on productivity growth this year, according to UNC Charlotte economist John Connaughton during the Barings/UNC Charlotte Economic Forecast on March 2.

“Positive economic growth in 2017 would represent the eighth consecutive year of economic growth for the North Carolina economy,” he said. “While this is an impressive string of growth, the size of that economic growth has been somewhat lacking.”

The U.S. and North Carolina economies haven’t achieved an average 3.0 percent real GDP growth rate that was fairly consistent since World War II,” Connaughton said. He believes reaching that level is only possible through productivity measures.

Productivity growth could happen by increasing investment spending and reducing regulations, he said.

In 2017, the North Carolina economy is expected to increase by an inflation-adjusted rate of 2.3 percent over the 2016 level. This would follow last year’s projected 2.5 percent real growth in gross state product.