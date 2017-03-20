Sharonview Credit Union opens StoneCrest branch

Sharonview Federal Credit Union opened it’s newest branch this past week at StoneCrest. Located in the StoneCrest At Piper Glen Shopping Center, next to Starbucks, the new branch features the companies updated store design and layout. Sharonview Federal Credit Union kicked of the grand opening with the Cocktails & Conversation event where wine was served while corporate and branch employees as well as Matthews Chamber Of Commerce members and supporters from within the community came to lend their support and witness the ribbon cutting.

