Seminar looks at youth’s screen time

CHARLOTTE – Registered Nurse Melanie Hempe discusses how to build healthier families through informed parenting in the digital age in Family Managing Media’s “Screens and Early Childhood Development.”

She discusses the impact of screen use on early childhood development, the brain science behind screen use and learning, along with tips and solutions on how to better manage screens in the home.

The parent education event takes place Thursday, March 30, from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., in Morrison Family YMCA’s Thompson Family Community Room.

Register at https://fmm-ymca-mar30.eventbrite.com. Email info@familiesmanagingmedia.com for details.