Realtors attend world conference

CHARLOTTE – More than 120 Allen Tate Realtors and members of the Allen Tate Companies leadership team attended the 2017 Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) Annual Conference from Feb. 27 to March 5 in Miami Beach, Florida.

More than 2,000 top real estate professionals from the U.S. and 20 countries around the world attend the conference. Participating LeadingRE brokerages represent more than one million annual home sale transactions of more than $351 billion.

Pat Riley, Allen Tate Companies president and CEO and chairman of the board of Leading RE, will complete his two-year service at the conference. He will present at the opening general session of the conference on March 1 and also at the Awards Gala on March 2.

DJ Stephan, Allen Tate Relocation president, will serve as a panelist for “Direct Connection – A Team Approach to Strengthening Customer Relationships” on March 2.

Other Allen Tate leaders attending the conference include:

Phyllis Brookshire , president, Allen Tate Realtors

, president, Allen Tate Realtors Stephanie Brown , vice president of marketing, Allen Tate Companies

, vice president of marketing, Allen Tate Companies Sara Spencer , vice president of operations, Allen Tate Companies

, vice president of operations, Allen Tate Companies Stephanie Gossett , regional vice president, Allen Tate Realtors

, regional vice president, Allen Tate Realtors Tony Jarrett , regional vice president, Allen Tate Realtors

, regional vice president, Allen Tate Realtors John Kindbom , regional vice president, Allen Tate Realtors

, regional vice president, Allen Tate Realtors Katrina Richards , regional vice president, Allen Tate Realtors

, regional vice president, Allen Tate Realtors Diane Kuiper, sales manager , Allen Tate Charlotte-Ballantyne Office

sales manager Allen Tate Charlotte-Ballantyne Office Diane Wolfe, branch leader, Allen Tate Charlotte-Providence@485 Office

The following top-producing Allen Tate Realtors qualified for and were invited to attend the Realtor Summit at the LeadingRE Conference: