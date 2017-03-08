Ralph Lauren available from The Shade Store

PORT CHESTER, NY– The Shade Store brings the classic style of Ralph Lauren to custom window treatments as the 10th designer collection in its line.

“The Ralph Lauren brand is an American style icon, and we are thrilled to be able to bring that aesthetic into the window treatment category, further expanding on the vast selection of fabrics we offer to customers, ” said Ian Gibbs, co-founder and chief creative officer of The Shade Store.

Inspired by the brand’s patterns archive, the Ralph Lauren fabric collection features a mix of classic and modern patterned fabrics. The curated collection of 10 designs are offered in multiple colors and will be available through The Shade Store for Roman Shades, Drapery and Cornices.

The Ralph Lauren collection will be exclusively available for purchase through the store’s 54 showrooms nationwide, including the one at The Village at SouthPark.