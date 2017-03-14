Program address anxiety in adults, youth

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Todd Matson will address anxiety in adults, adolescents and children at the Light of Christ United Methodist Church.

Matson, of the Sanctuary Counseling Group in Charlotte, is a North Carolina Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a Fellow of the American Association of Pastoral Counselors. He also is an ordained minister with 14 years of experience in parish ministry.

The program, “Anxiety and You,” takes place 5 to 6 p.m. April 2 at Light of Christ United Methodist Church, 9212 Bryant Farms Road.

Contact Denise Hembree, leader of the congregational care ministry at Light of Christ, by emailing denise@locumc.org or calling 980-355-0637.