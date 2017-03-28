Pittenger receives U.S. Chamber’s Spirit of Enterprise Award

WASHINGTON – Congressman Robert Pittenger has been honored with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce “Spirit of Enterprise” Award in recognition of his support for policies promotign a healthy economy and job growth.

Pittenger received this year’s award for his support of legislation to help small businesses access the capital needed to grow and create jobs, reforms to make federal jobs training programs relevant to 21st century needs, and policies to help American manufacturers compete in the global economy.

“Hardworking Americans deserve good paying jobs. Small business owners who risk everything to create jobs and economic growth deserve our support,” Pittenger said. “For too long, out-of-touch Washington bureaucrats have hurt our economy. As your Congressman, I’m fighting for policies which create more opportunities for all Americans.”