Novant Health now offering living wage

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health is implementing a minimum wage based on local costs of living over and above the state-mandated minimum wage, commonly referred to as a living wage.

“Novant Health is dedicated to caring for our communities, starting with our own team members,” CEO Carl Armato said. “We want to remove barriers for our team members so they can focus on what they love, both inside and outside of work.”

Novant Health will have two living wages to compensate for local costs of living: one for North Carolina and one for Northern Virginia. The living wage for team members working in North Carolina will be $11 per hour; the one for Northern Virginia will be $14 per hour.

“Implementing a living wage across our organization represents about a $1.2 million investment in our team members,” said Janet Smith-Hill, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “We are committed to attracting and retaining highly qualified team members, and offering a living wage is another way to live up to that commitment.”

This change benefits about 2,000 team members in North Carolina and 350 team members in Virginia.