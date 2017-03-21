Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN opens clinic in Arboretum

CHARLOTTE – A new satellite location of Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN has opened in the Arboretum at 7903 Providence Road, suite 100.

The clinic, staffed by Dr. Steven Goldman, is accepting new gynecological patients. A referral is preferred but not required. This new location is open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. Carmel OB/GYN has two other locations in Blakeney and Monroe. Goldman will see patients at the Blakeney location on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursday mornings.

Goldman received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Downstate and completed his residency a Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN provides routine gynecologic care. The team cares for patients throughout their pregnancies and offers specialized care for gynecologic and obstetric problems.

Call 704-316-2021 or visit www.nhcarmelobgyn.org to schedule an appointment.