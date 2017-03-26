New wedding, event venue opens in city

CHARLOTTE – NOAH’S Event Venue opened its doors this weekend in Charlotte, offering another option for weddings, meetings and social events.

NOAH’S of Charlotte, located at 2421 Yorkmont Road, is the Utah-based company’s 33rd location nationwide.

“NOAH’S is a beautiful blank canvas that allows each customer to create their vision for their event and customize their space within their budget, regardless of whether they are planning an elaborate wedding or a straightforward corporate event,” said Tiffany Rhodes, vice president of marketing for Noah Corporation.

The building is equipped with an audiovisual system, wireless internet, hardwood floors and a moveable ceiling with patented technology that allows decorations to be suspended (without the need for a ladder).

The main hall features an electric stage that rises out of the hardwood floor for a band, DJ or presentation.

Customers can rent out the entire 7,784-square-foot venue or any of the four rooms individually.

It has conference rooms for birthday parties, weddings and corporate events for up to 350 people.

There is also a ceremony room with a vaulted ceiling and sliding glass wall that opens up to an included patio. The facility also houses a bride’s room and a catering prep kitchen.