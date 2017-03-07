Museum event, scholarships to bring more cross-cultural opportunities

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte is home to the third largest chapter of one of the largest and longstanding international exchange organizations in the world – AFS Intercultural Programs/USA.

Yet, chapter president Carrie Nelson calls it, “the best kept secret in Charlotte,”

After branching off from the AFS Carolinas Area Team in 2016, a AFS Greater Charlotte Area Team is eager to deepen the organization’s commitment locally.

The Carolinas region has typically hosted over 100 international AFS students annually and sent U.S. students abroad to 17 countries. Nelson said the local team hopes to bring that kind of impact to Charlotte specifically.

As an organization committed to bringing together people from diverse backgrounds, AFS-USA is concerned about potential changes in U.S. immigration policy and how those could affect efforts to build bridges across cultures. The organization believes it’s more important than ever to promote activities that increase awareness and understanding between people from different cultures.

“When people from two very different cultures are given the chance to live and study together—to interact face-to-face and create ties of family and friendship—that has the ability to transcend any discord or misunderstanding that might otherwise hinder relations,” said Jorge Castro, president of AFS-USA. “AFS Programs aren’t just about providing students with global skills; they’re also about creating a more just a peaceful world.”

The AFS Greater Charlotte Area Team is stepping up its efforts to facilitate meaningful cultural exchange by providing three Charlotte-area high school students with full scholarships to study abroad.

“It’s a hefty goal, but we feel that financial limitations should not keep an interested student from being able to experience the world, bring back that knowledge and contribute to the diverse future of our community,” says Nelson.

To raise money for the scholarships, the Area Team is planning a fundraiser in late March and an exhibition at the Levine Museum of the New South that highlights the American Field Service through the history of World War I. Titled, “The Volunteers: Americans Join WWI, 1914-1919,” the exhibition documents the service of U.S. volunteers in WWI, including members of the American Red Cross, the YMCA, the YWCA and the American Field Service. This last group – a WWI and WWII ambulance driver corps – became AFS Intercultural Programs in 1947 after its leaders altered their mission to focus on cross-cultural education as a means of preventing future conflicts.

The reception at the Levine will include hors d’oeuvres and music while guests tour the exhibition and mingle with members of the AFS Community in Charlotte, including international exchange students and their host families. All proceeds from the event will directly support study abroad scholarships for Charlotte-area high school students.

“My experiences with AFS and my Exchange year has grown me as a person. I feel a part of an international family that motivates me to grown into the best person I can be. We all stick together and the bonds we form through AFS are lifelong relationships that distance has no effect on. I can definitely say that without my experience with AFS, I wouldn’t possibly be the person I am today.” said Allyson, 2016 South African exchange student, scholarship recipient.

AFS has experienced first-hand the power of what is possible when people are provided with opportunities to meet and get to know one another.

“We believe this kind of program is part of the solution,” Nelson said.

INFOBOX: About the event

The event takes place at 6 p.m. Friday March 31, at the Levine Museum of the New South,

200 E. 7th St. Tickets cost $30/person. Buy tickets at www.afs-reception.eventbrite.com.