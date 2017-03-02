Month In Pictures: February 2017

It is time again for The “Month In Pictures”, a photo series that aims to showcase images gathered during the previous months news coverage from across the four Charlotte Media Group properties- South Charlotte Weekly, Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, Union County Weekly and the Pineville Pilot. This edition is curated from images taken during February of 2017.

Robbins & Associates Insurance Agency in Monroe celebrated 20 years in the Monroe community with a ribbon cutting ceremony at their offices. Gene, President of the agency (center) can be seen here sharing stories with friends and supporters who came out to the event. Feb. 21.

City Barbeque celebrated it’s grand opening this month by cutting a ribbon and serving free food to all who came to their new Charlotte location that morning. Shift Manager Anthony Davis preps some of the food for hungry customers. Feb. 27

Clarence Eck (left) and his wife win a raffle prize during the first public tour of Plantation Estates, a high end retirement community expanding their offerings in the Mint Hill community. This was the first time any of the residents, who have already purchased their homes there, got to see the new spaces first hand. Feb. 23.

Matthews Mayor Jim Taylor (left) brought his bright smile and large laugh to the opening of a new branch of the Charlotte Metro Credit Union in downtown Matthews to show his support for the local business and his fellow community members. Feb. 7

With 61 years of marriage under their belts and still going strong, Bruce and Ruth Driscoll celebrated their anniversary this past Valentines Day. Here they show off their wedding rings in their Waltonwood home. Feb. 14

Volunteers, about 60 in total, joined forces to celebrate the opening of the Waverly location of Chick-Fil-A. Arriving at the store early in the morning they traveled by bus to 3 local charities to lend a hand. Each participants reward at the end of the day was a years supply of Chick-Fil-A: 52 meals. In this photo they assemble furniture at the Beds For Kids non profit. Feb. 8

Sharonview Credit union is expanding to build a new branch across the street from Park Road Shopping center in Charlotte. Here, representatives from Sharonview Credit Union, Heartland Contracting, and other groups take a look at blueprints for the yet-to-be-constructed building as they walk the grounds. Feb. 14

Downtown Waxhaw witnessed the opening of a new gift shop, Southern Specialties. Featuring local gifts for a wide variety of occasions, custom monogram services, and even light food options the boutique is a welcome addition to downtown. Feb. 23

The Robbins & Associates Insurance Agency celebration of 20 years in business brought excited supporters to their Monroe offices for a Union County Chamber of Commerce sponsored ribbon cutting. Feb 7

Volunteers celebrate the opening of the Waverly Chick-Fil-A by spending the day volunteering at various charities in exchange for a years supply of Chick-Fil-A food: 52 meals. One stop included the Siskey YMCA (see image) where they packed up thousands of dried meals for the charity group Feeding Children Everywhere. Feb 8