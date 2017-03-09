Merry Maids helps women with cancer

CHARLOTTE – Merry Maids of Charlotte has agreed to help women battling cancer by cleaning two homes per month for four consecutive months at no charge.

The effort is done in partnership with Cleaning For A Reason, an international nonprofit serving women with cancer.

“Cancer has touched the lives of our loved ones at Merry Maids just as we know it has touched the lives of most everyone,” said Jenny Litzelman, owner of Merry Maids of Charlotte. “We were drawn to this organization because we wanted to give back in a tangible way to make life easier for our local women battling cancer. These women need to focus on their health and family, not on cleaning their homes.”

The only requirement is that the homes be within the company’s existing service areas of Charlotte, Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Matthews, Indian Trail, Pineville, Waxhaw and Weddington.

Visit www.merrymaidscharlotte.com for details.