Lupus Foundation offers group meetings in April

CHARLOTTE – The Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter will host group meetings for those living with lupus, their family and caregivers.

Meetings will bee held:

April 12, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Myers Park Presbyterian Church Outreach Center (Room F102), 1073 Providence Road, Charlotte.

April 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at University City United Methodist Church (Room 109), 3835 W. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte.

There is no charge to attend the meetings. Drop-ins are welcome. Contact the LFANC at info@lupusnc.org or at 877-849-8271, ext. 1. Visit www.lupusnc.org for details.