Learn about allergies, anaphylaxis

CHARLOTTE – As part of Food Allergy Awareness Week, PAK Families connects families to community allergists and therapists to better understand how to manage allergies.

Families with children in kindergarten through high school are invited.

The event includes a panel discussion from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and round-table discussions from 2 to 4 p.m. May 20 at the Charlotte Mecklenburg South County Library community room, 5801 Rea Road.

Round-table discussions will focus on age-appropriate topics, such as epinephrine training, what happens during a reaction and emotional impact it has on lives.

Speakers include Dr. Maeve O’Connor, AAIR of Charlotte; Dr. Aerick Williams, of Allergy Partners of Rowan-Salisbury; and Jon Eccleston, of Carolina Therapy Solutions.