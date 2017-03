CHARLOTTE – Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly helped raise money and awareness recently for Project Life Movement, a movement to increase the potential pool of bone marrow and tissue donors.

Kuechly hosted a fundraiser recently at the Charlotte Country Club that raised $120,000. Several of his teammates attended, including Shaq Thompson, Ryan Kalil and Kurt Coleman.

Three Kuechly gnomes netted $10,000 each at auction.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.