Kits help ease stress during hospital stay

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health is offering patients the option to choose a Meaningful Activity Kit to help alleviate anxiety and reduce boredom during their hospital stay.

Patients receiving care at Novant Health hospitals will be able to choose between kits containing items such as playing cards, puzzle books, an eye pillow and ear plugs or a blank journal/sketchpad.

“The kits offer patients a meaningful way to keep their minds busy during their stay,” said Sharon Nelson, the program manager for integrative arts for Novant Health. “These activities can also be an ice-breaker. It gives the visitor or the clinician a way to interact with the patient as a person – something that allows them to feel normal, and not focused solely on their illness. That can be especially important for young family members.”

Novant Health is providing one kit a week to each patient free of charge.