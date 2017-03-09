Jersey Mike’s kicks off Month of Giving

CHARLOTTE – Ace & TJ’s Grin Kids is partnering with the 27 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in the region, as well as 13 in the Columbia, S.C., area for the seventh annual “Month of Giving” campaign. Customers can make donations to Ace & TJ’s Grin Kids in March at the participating restaurants.

The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” March 29, when the Jersey Mike’s restaurants will donate 100 percent of the day’s sales to the charities.

The Charlotte and Columbia area Jersey Mike’s locations raised more than $123,000 for the 2016 campaign. Last year’s campaign raised more than $4 million for charities nationwide.

Restaurants have raised more than $20 million for charities and distributed more than 1.5 million free sub sandwiches to help causes since 2010.

The nearest restaurants are at 7828 Rea Road, 10110 Johnston Road and 4724 Sharon Corners Shops.