Insurance firms raise $1M for charities

CHARLOTTE – Community Matters: Insurance Partners of Charlotte expects proceeds from its sixth annual charity dodgeball game Friday, March 24, to push its all-time giving over the $1 million mark.

The alliance of insurance and risk management professionals works to advance the cause of selected area charities, such as Safe Alliance, Charlotte Family Housing and Crisis Assistance Ministry.

“When we began Community Matters five years ago, we never imagined that we would reach $1 million of giving in such a short time,” board member Tom Lott said. “We believe this milestone is a testament to the generosity and caring of the insurance community in Charlotte, as well as to how well the work of our charity partners has resonated with our member companies.”

The Charlotte Rescue Mission will benefit from this year’s game. The charity provides a free 120-day residential program for predominantly homeless people.

The dodgeball event is expected to bring out more than 400 players and volunteers from the insurance industry. Thirty-four teams have each pledged to raise at least $2,000 for the event.

The dodgeball tournament takes place Friday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Sports Connection, 10930 Granite St. Visit http://communitymatterscharlotte.org for details.