CHARLOTTE – Hungry Howie’s is celebrating National Pi Day by offering a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of Howie Bread.

The deal is valid only for carry-out orders March 13 and 14 at participating locations with the promo code 314DAY.

Nearby locations include 1707 Sardis Road N. (28270 zip), 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road (28226 zip) and 8610 Camfield St. (28277 zip).