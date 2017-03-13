Girls on the Run to get boost from LIDS

CHARLOTTE – The LIDS Foundation has named Girls on the Run International among five finalists for the Tip the Hat Award.

Girls on the Run is eligible to receive the $125,000 first place prize, or $75,000 for second, $50,000 for third or $25,000 for fourth or fifth. The money would help the Charlotte-based nonprofit continue inspiring girls to be healthy and confident through a 10-week program that integrates running.

LIDS Sports Group employees will determine the winners based on a survey. They’ll choose from Nine13sports, Our Military Kids, Playsmart and Project Fit America – each focusing on building healthy, active youth programs across the country.