George closes on two South End properties

CHARLOTTE – Shawn George, of Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA, recently closed on two properties totaling $3 million in the South End neighborhood.

“South End remains the hottest area in Charlotte,” George said. “The current lack of supply and strong demand for most property types has created an advantageous environment for sellers looking to capitalize on the current market. I’ve enjoyed delivering exceptional results for my clients and am actively canvassing the South End market for new clients and opportunities.”

The two properties are as follows: