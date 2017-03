Familiar names land on 40 Under 40

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Business Journal recognized 19 south Charlotte residents in its March 10 edition as part of the 24th annual 40 Under 40 Awards.

They were Sara Abadi, Shabari Basu, James Broyhill, Lawrence Cruciana, Joanna Gammon, Blaine Jackson, Jarian Kerekes, Basil Lyberg, Patrick Maclsaac, Nick Maglosky, Renee Maillet Burns, Nicole Martin, Ann-Fleming Powell, Megan Sadler, Matt Shapiro, Sid Shenoy, Sarah Taylor Brigham, Lauren Woodruff and Angela Zimmern.

Four on the list worked for south Charlotte firms: James Broyhill (Heritage Handcrafted), Janelle Lyons (Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog LLP), Megan Sadler (Bass Dunklin McCullough & Smith PLLC) and Angela Zimmern, (McGuireWoods LLP).