You are here: Home / News / Elias speaks at Analytics conference

Elias speaks at Analytics conference

by Leave a Comment

CHARLOTTE – Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias will be a keynote speaker at UNC Charlotte’s Analytics Frontiers Conference on March 29-31 at the Ritz-Carlton.

By 2007, Red Ventures was ranked fourth on the Inc. 500 list. Elias is a survivor of Flight 1549, the plane which crashed on the Hudson River in 2009. Elias was named an Ernst & Young National Entrepreneur of the Year in 2011 and has been inducted into the Carolinas Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.

Visit http://analyticsfrontiers.uncc.edu/ to learn more.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*