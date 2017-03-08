Elias speaks at Analytics conference

CHARLOTTE – Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias will be a keynote speaker at UNC Charlotte’s Analytics Frontiers Conference on March 29-31 at the Ritz-Carlton.

By 2007, Red Ventures was ranked fourth on the Inc. 500 list. Elias is a survivor of Flight 1549, the plane which crashed on the Hudson River in 2009. Elias was named an Ernst & Young National Entrepreneur of the Year in 2011 and has been inducted into the Carolinas Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.

Visit http://analyticsfrontiers.uncc.edu/ to learn more.