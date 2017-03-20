Decision-makers discuss commerce

CHARLOTTE – More than 200 regional and national policy makers and business leaders discussed talent and innovation in the region March 16 at the Central Piedmont Community College Harris Conference Center.

During CPCC’s sixth annual Global Competitiveness Summit, leaders discussed and determined how to grow global assets within the Charlotte region.

Key scheduled speakers and panelists included:

Kandi Deitemeyer, president, Central Piedmont Community College

Ilham Kadri, president, Diversey Care, a Division of Sealed Air

Red Maxwell, chief marketing officer, AvidXchange Inc.

David Stafford, executive vice president, Michelin North America Inc.

During the event, Tony Zeiss, executive director of the Museum of the Bible, named Brent Cagle, aviation director at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the inaugural Global Excellence Award recipient.

The award recognizes the role the airport plays in making the region a global hub of commerce.

Cagle provides leadership to expand and improve the airport’s facilities and the airfield to accommodate the 44 million passengers who travel annually through Charlotte Douglas International to 165 destinations.