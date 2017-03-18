Dean & DeLuca to sell meat, seafood and produce

CHARLOTTE – Dean & DeLuca will begin making meat, seafood and produce available this month at its Phillips Place location.

The new offerings feature farmers and suppliers hand-selected by Dean & DeLuca’s Senior Category Manager Matthew Bell and Lead Produce Merchant Hanna Kyle alongside Dean & Deluca Charlotte’s General Manager Joshua Jordan and Executive Chef Andres Moncayo.

“We’re thrilled to add this array of new offerings to complete our guests’ shopping experience,” Jordan said. “We’re now a source for all grocery needs but a resource for the highest quality meat, seafood and produce for everyday and special occasions.”

The market’s highlighted meat selections include: Heritage Farms Cheshire Pork, Joyce Farms (poultry), Salumeria Biellese (Italian salumi and fresh sausages), The Piggery (pork and house-made charcuterie), Double R Ranch & Snake River Farms (Black Angus USDA Prime Beef), Atlantic Sapphire Salmon and Fulton Fish Market.

The produce line-up will focus on featured state farmers, including those within 40 miles of the store.

A grand unveiling takes place March 30, from 6:30 to 8:30p.m., at Phillips Place Court, where guests will have the opportunity to meet with vendors.

The event includes shopping promotions, recipe demonstrations from Moncayo, recipe handouts and a sneak preview of the location’s full-service catering offerings.

RSVP is required. Visit www.deandeluca.com/spring-tasting-nc or call 704-643-6868 for details.