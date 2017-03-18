David Weekley Homes opens for sale in Greenway Village

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes is selling two home collections in Greenway Village in the Ballantyne area.

The Cottage Collection features three two- and three-story floor plans, ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet. These single-family homes offer three to four bedrooms, front-loading garages and large rear yards with prices starting from the mid-$300s. One move-in ready home will be available in April.

The Townhome Collection features five two- and three-story floor plans. Each townhome offers three to four bedrooms, with homes ranging between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet. Priced from the mid-$300,000s, the townhomes include larger front yards and back-loading garages. Two units from the first building will be ready in August for move-in.

“We’re excited about our diverse product offering for Greenway Village,” said Mark Gibbs, division president for David Weekley Homes in Charlotte. “These high-end homes will include 10-foot, first-floor ceilings, open floor plans, two-car garages, granite countertops, screened-in porches, sunrooms and more.”

Models for both collections will open in late spring.

Greenway Village is located on Endhaven Lane just off North Community House Road.

Call 800-393-9968 for details.