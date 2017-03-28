David Weekley Homes helps Second Harvest Food Bank

CHARLOTTE – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina presented David Weekley Homes with a Community Partnership Award during an appreciation luncheon Thursday, March 23.

The homebuilder was recognized for its work with the food bank during the company’s 10th annual Giving Thanks, Giving Back Thanksgiving Drive. It collected more than 67,000 pounds of food during the two-week drive.

“We were thrilled to have an opportunity for the past 10 years to come together with thanksgiving to give back to our community,” said April Rotenberry, project coordinator at David Weekley Homes in Charlotte. “Our David Weekley Homes family of team members, homeowners and business partners love to help make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.”

Companywide, David Weekley Homes collected 147,000 pounds of turkey and nonperishable items in 20 participating markets.