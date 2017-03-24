Credit union goes casual

CHARLOTTE – Sharonview Federal Credit Union held a Cocktails & Conversation event March 14 at its newest branch at the StoneCrest at Piper Glen Shopping Center.

The event was an effort to showcase the new look for its branches – a sleek, modern feel with blues, grays and teals dominating the new branding. The credit union also wants to strengthen ties to the community.

The newly designed space will serve as the format future branches will pattern themselves after. It includes a technology table equipped with iPads that bank representatives can work with new customers to be sure they understand all of the tools available to them through online banking.

Cocktails & Conversation also was a means to allow corporate and branch employees to get to know clients and Matthews Chamber of Commerce members in a more relaxed context.

The semi-informal Cocktails & Conversation format emphasized networking and building face-to-face relationships.

The Matthews chamber was on-hand to host a ribbon cutting for the branch, which has been open since December.

StoneCrest Branch Manager Eric Boyd and Sharonview Federal Credit Union President Bill Partin cut the ribbon in front of the bank with the assistance of Kelly Barnhardt, executive director of the Matthews Chamber of Commerce.

The branch can be reached at 704-969-6700 or online at www.sharonview.org .

