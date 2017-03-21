CPCC Small Business Center to host ‘Shark Tank’ auditions

ABC-TV casting team members will visit Central Piedmont Community College’s Small Business on April 29 to hold auditions for its hit TV show, “Shark Tank.”

Entrepreneurs are invited to present a one-minute pitch on their business, product or idea to the casting team for consideration. Approved pitches will be featured on a future episode of the primetime show.

CPCC’s Small Business Center is offering free workshops to prepare entrepreneurs for the audition.

They are as follows:

April 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Negotiating with the Sharks: Whether you’re in the tank or pitching to local angel investors, you need to know how to structure and negotiate a deal. Find out what angels look for, how to prepare and even when to walk away. Learn about business valuation, setting reasonable terms and securing the best deal.

April 18, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Planning Your Pitch: Prepare, prepare, prepare. Discover how to tell your story, sell your product and make an impact with a clear and concise pitch.

April 20, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Perfecting Your Pitch: A good pitch can be life changing for your business and we all know practice makes perfect. This is your chance to pitch in front of other entrepreneurs and get feedback from business coaches. Gain confidence, polish your delivery and get ready to hop into the tank or pitch to local investors.

Seminars will be held in the CPCC Small Business Center, located in the Hall Professional Development Building on CPCC’s Central Campus, 1112 Charlottetowne Ave., Charlotte.

Register at www.cpcc.edu/sbc/sharktank.