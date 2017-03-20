Construction halfway complete at Waverly hotel

CHARLOTTE – The Hilton Garden Inn at Waverly celebrated the halfway point of construction with a topping out ceremony earlier this month.

The 141-room hotel will be located across from a public plaza, called The Terrace, that will be a center of activity in the 90-acre development.

The Hilton Garden Inn will feature a rooftop pool overlooking The Terrace, 3,000 square feet of meeting space and upscale yet affordable rooms for travelers. It is expected to open by the end of this year and will be Naman Hotels’ third hotel in the greater Charlotte market.

“The Hilton Garden Inn at Waverly will bring a much-needed hotel option to this area and will be surrounded by an impressive mix of walkable restaurants and retailers that our guests will enjoy,” said Nick Patel, chief financial officer at Naman Hotels.

The Hilton Garden Inn will join The Hub, a six-story office building expected to deliver in May, as well as a variety of residential and retail offerings at Waverly, which will combine a light, contemporary architecture with traditional placemaking in south Charlotte.

“As the first hotel developed at this interchange, the Hilton Garden Inn will be a valuable addition to the community and an important amenity for our residents and future office tenants at Waverly,” said Peter B. Pappas, managing partner of Crosland Southeast.

Forty retail shops and restaurants have signed at Waverly. A 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods will open late spring.