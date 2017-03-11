Compass Group honored for service

CHARLOTTE – Innolect honors Compass Group with its 2016 Sustainable Legacies Award for its social responsibility contributions in human rights, food waste, farm animal welfare and volunteerism.

Compass Group is a foodservice management and support services company.

The award includes a donation to a charity. Compass Group picked the Coalition of Immokalee Workers.

“We are so impressed with the corporate social responsibility efforts of Compass Group. They promote sustainability across the business, and have led their industry in bringing awareness of and solutions to the most critical problems within the supply chain,” said Kittie Watson, president of Innolect, a woman-owned executive and organization development company.

Compass Group employees volunteer in locations and activities as diverse as food banks, Habitat for Humanity, human rights and suicide prevention.