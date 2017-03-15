Children’s book offers ABCs of career pathways

CHARLOTTE – Warren Publishing’s new children’s release, “When I Grow Up,” emboldens young readers to imagine multiple career pathways, mostly related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Jessica McEachern’s book follows the imaginings of young Zoey as she excitedly scrolls through the alphabet, using each letter to identify a career possibility. The U, in Zoey’s world for example, reflects her vision of becoming an urban planner; the Q, a quantitative psychologist. To Zoey the possibilities are seemingly endless and free of gender biases – a world vision encouraged by Zoey’s mother.

“The book was written with the intent of promoting education and inclusion,” McEachern said.

Her wish is to encourage readers to dream big as Zoey does, to set goals, and to take the necessary steps toward achieving goals. Zoey’s travel through the alphabet of career possibilities is enhanced further by Andrea Alemanno’s illustrations that, according to McEachern, “endorse self-confidence while embracing working together with others.”

McEachern also wrote “Societal Perceptions,” and has worked in the field of human services for more than 11 years.