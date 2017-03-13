You are here: Home / News / Children, women can take self-defense classes

Children, women can take self-defense classes

CHARLOTTE – Master O’s Black Belt World will host a pair of self-defense classes.

  • A kids self-defense class for ages 6-13 takes place April 1, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Fox Run Business Park, 17214 Lancaster Hwy., suite 301. The class costs $20 and $15 for each additional family member.
  • The Certified RAD (Rape Aggressive Defense) Women’s Self-Defense class takes place May 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fox Run Business Park, 17214 Lancaster Hwy., suite 301. The class costs $70 and $60 for each additional member.

Call 980-225-7455 or visit www.masterotkd.com for details.

