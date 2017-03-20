You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Charlotte Country Day School holds Spring Arts Festival

Mar. 15 – Charlotte Country Day School student draws caricatures of classmates during Spring Arts Festival this week.

 

Last week Charlotte Country Day School students held their annual Spring Arts Festival. Student and faculty led art demonstrations, workshops, lectures and stage performances took over the campus in celebration of all mediums of art. Students spent time exploring the different demonstrations spread throughout the Hance Fine Arts Center, then attended workshops teaching art skills from improv to painting to 3D design. Once the workshops wrapped up students gathered in Gorelick Family Theater for a school-wide talent show.

