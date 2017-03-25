Braun earns influential title

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg Times will recognize Nancy Braun at the 50 Most Influential Women Awards on May 19 at Hilton Charlotte Center City.

Braun is founder and broker-in-charge of Showcase Realty LLC. She has 20 years of real estate experience under her belt, specializing in luxury homes, relocation services, residential homes, investment properties and property management.

She was ranked the seventh best broker in the nation by Wall Street Journal/REAL Trends 2015 & 2016, rising in national ranking from 11th in the nation in 2014.

Showcase Realty was ranked in the HousingWire Fast50.