Blood center holding April drives

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas announced several blood drives across the region, including a few in the Weekly’s coverage area.

April 9, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Stonecrest Community Blood Drive, 7825 Rea Road. Free ticket voucher.

April 16, from 2:30 to 6 p.m., Stonecrest Community Blood Drive, 7825 Rea Road. Free ticket voucher.

April 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., CHS Pineville, 10628 Park Road.

April 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ardrey Kell High School, 10220 Ardrey Kell Road.

April 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Harris YMCA, 5900 Quail Hollow Road.

April 30, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road.

Call 704-972-4700 or visit www.cbcc.us to register of get more details.