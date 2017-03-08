Bed-in-a-box mattress firm takes on child bedlessness

CHARLOTTE – Dromma has launched Give a Dream, a program designed to help fight child bedlessness.

The bed-in-a-box mattress company will donate a mattress to a child in need for each bed purchased via its online store. Beds for Kids is the local charity partner.

Dromma plans to continue the Give a Dream program in Charlotte and other markets with a variety of donation drives throughout the year.

“Over 17,000 kids in Charlotte go to sleep on the floor or without a bed they call their own. So unfortunately, the issue is dire in our city,” said Daniel Fogarty of Beds for Kids, a Charlotte charity delivering beds and other furniture to those in need. “It warms my heart to think about all the children who won’t have to sleep on the floor anymore if someone simply hops online for a new bed.”

Dromma CEO Derek Ridge said he developed a passion for charity work, specifically children, after seeing the faces of children with disabilities he helped in a cross-country charity bike ride a couple of years ago.

“Every child deserves their own bed. I hope our Give a Dream program will spur an end to the bedlessness epidemic, and give every kid an equal chance to get a good night’s sleep,” Ridge said.